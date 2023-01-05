Test Engineer
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 300 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of +300 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Backed by some of the most prominent investors in the world such as Sequoia Capital, Atomico, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
As a Test Engineer , you will help the developers in the team to deliver their features as fast, secure and efficiently as possible. You will interact with the developers, testers and other stakeholders in the team and outside to understand their needs and challenges and to share info and updates. Your responsibilities will include taking ownership of the planning and maintenance of our testing processes and structures, and getting involved in different stages of product development.
What do we expect from you:
Experience in testing mobile applications (3+ years of experience)
Strong technical and troubleshooting skills and excellent manual testing skills with automation will be an added advantage.
Knowledge of key Android OS functionalities like Notifications, Theming, Localization, Permissions, Multi-tasking, Background Job scheduling etc
Ability to communicate technical issues in a clear and concise manner
Proactively look at gaps in the process or tooling and suggest necessary solutions.
Experience with Issue & Project Tracking Software - JIRA
Experience with Android Studio, adb, other android tooling
Genuine passion for software quality and testing
Fluency in English, speaking and writing
What will you work on:
Develop test strategies for user stories
Cooperate with Release Team and the Android Platform on their daily basis tasks
Create and document test cases and product flow
Identify test activities and test dependencies that span across the backend and frontend domain to ensure the end to end quality
Coordinate/coach the developer's participation in the team's test activities
Be the gatekeeper for all team deliverables agreed quality levels to ensure that acceptance criteria and definition of done are met before a task is closed
Coordinate testing activities with external outsource teams or the other teams inside Truecaller.
It would be great if you also have:
Startup experience
Programming experience to be able to identify the causes of problems in the code base and communicate efficiently with developers
Experience with tools like Postman, Charles Proxy or similar
Understanding and hands-on experience in UI test automation on mobile platforms and Android testing frameworks such are Espresso and Appium
Experience with working in multi-cultural and distributed environments
Experience with handling customer support issues
Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology or other relevant degrees
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: For the days you're working from home, we provide you with an attractive budget for creating your cozy office at home.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7317269