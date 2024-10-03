Test Engineer -Driving Experience Centre Volvo Cars
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At the Driving Experience Centre within Product Creation at Volvo Cars we are responsible for that our attributes within the area of Driving Dynamics and Noise Vibration and Harshness are supported in the vehicle programmes, both in terms of customer and legal requirements.
As a NVH development/test engineer you will get the chance to be involved in all project phases, from Advanced Engineering to vehicle production start, and with field and quality issues, contributing with analysis and guidelines to improve our attributes in our cars.
What you'll do
We are now looking for a NVH engineer with wide competence within the area. Knowledge within vehicle top hat development and high frequency NVH is meritious.
Your main responsibility will be to drive and perform NVH development, tests and analysis in complete vehicle and for different sub systems. You will propose improvements and drive necessary change together with involved design areas.
You will participate in the development of improved or new methods and measurement capability as well as in implementations of new software / hardware.
You should have knowledge of applied acoustics and be able to discuss and support the needs - it is together as a team that you will drive change.
What you 'll bring
We see that you have an M.Sc. in mechanical engineering, technical acoustics, engineering physics or similar and that you are competent in psycho acoustics, applied acoustics and related signal processing. You need to be comfortable using Matlab/Python and MS Office. Knowledge Müller-BBM PAK/ Simcenter Testlab and/or HEAD Artemis Suite and/or Siemens systems would be very beneficial.
You are known for your great analytical capability. You are customer focused, result oriented and possess good interpersonal skills as well as good communications skills. You are a team-player with a sense of accountability and are also comfortable working independently.
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in English by 10/10/24 the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
Volvo Cars - driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive working environment. Today, we're one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, so you can reach your fullest potential.
And it's so exciting - we're well on our way on our journey towards full electrification. We have five fully electric cars already on the market, and five more on the way. Our fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars combined make up almost 50 per cent of our sales. So come and join us in shaping the future of mobility. There's never been a more rewarding time to play your part in our inspiring and creative teams! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73744-42877704". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Sanghamitra Deb 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8934674