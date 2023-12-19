Test Engineer - Propulsion System Testing
2023-12-19
About Us:
Scania is navigating a transformative journey, shifting from a traditional supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a comprehensive provider of sustainable transport solutions. Within the Propulsion Development department (ENT), we are at the forefront of this evolution. Currently, we're in an exciting phase, having recently introduced a cutting-edge transmission and simultaneously focusing on advancing electrified powertrains. Aligned with Scania's "Fit for Future" transformation, we are pioneering new lean-agile methodologies to elevate our ways of working and organizational structure.
Join Our Team:
We invite individuals interested in contributing to the future of transport solutions to join ENTAT, a dynamic team responsible for the system testing and certification of Scania's new propulsion units.
Your Role:
As a Test Engineer, your responsibilities will include planning and executing hands-on tests in rig and vehicle, alongside a team of ambitious engineers and stakeholders. Your analytical skills will be crucial in determining the next steps in the product development and verification plan. Additionally, you'll contribute to the automation and scripting of test methods and provide valuable input for the development of test rigs, ensuring optimal conditions for future product verification.
What We Offer:
• Professional development within powertrain development and Scania R&D.
• Work on Scania's key technologies in both conventional transmissions and electrification.
• Collaborate within an organization dedicated to developing products in partnership with the entire TRATON Group.
• Become part of a diverse team, fostering a supportive atmosphere.
• Contribute to an organization in the midst of Scania's "Fit for Future" transformation, allowing you to be part of shaping optimal processes and ways of working.
• Experience a strong company culture based on respect for the individual and openness.
Your Qualifications and Skills:
Your success in this role will be fuelled by your ability to adapt to new situations, service-oriented mindset, effective planning, and clear communication. Holding a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant engineering area is a prerequisite. Previous hardware testing experience is a merit together with knowledge of how e-drivelines and transmissions work. Fluency in English is essential, with basic knowledge of Swedish considered an additional merit. Possessing a driver's license C, CE, and driving experience is also considered advantageous.
Our Team Dynamic:
The Propulsion System Testing group, consisting of 11 individuals, is responsible for system-level testing of our transmissions and electric powertrains, with a focus on performance and certification. Our team embodies a culture of openness, inclusivity, and support. We encourage collaboration internally and throughout the organization, challenging and promoting each other, fostering an environment where no question is too small, and we learn together as a team when developing and executing tests to verify Scania's powertrains. Join us in driving the future of Scania's propulsion systems!
For more information
Please contact Pontus Jensson, Head of Propulsion System Testing at pontus.jensson@scania.com
Good for you to know about the recruitment process
Selection, interviews and tests may take place continuously during the recruitment process, so please submit your application, including CV and cover letter today, but no later than 2024-01-07. For your information, we may perform a background check for this position. Så ansöker du
