Test Engineer - Malmö
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-09-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Höör
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Test Engineer - D365 Finance & Operations
Role Description
We are seeking a Test Engineer with experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations to support our client in Malmö. You will play a key role in ensuring the quality of a new D365 platform by designing, executing, and automating test cases. The role involves close collaboration with product and platform teams, focusing on building robust regression test suites and improving overall testing practices.
Responsibilities
Verify that acceptance criteria are clear, testable, and unambiguous
Design, develop, and execute test cases and test scripts
Create and maintain regression test suites with a strong focus on automation
Perform manual and automated tests to secure quality in delivery
Report and track defects in collaboration with development teams
Guide teams in identifying feasible automation areas versus manual testing needs
Work with Azure DevOps and other tools to integrate tests into CI/CD pipelines
Requirements
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations
Proficiency in test automation tools and test design techniques
Strong scripting skills for test automation
Hands-on experience with Azure DevOps
Familiarity with Azure Services
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Excellent communication skills in English
Meriting
Experience in large-scale ERP or retail-related test environments
Knowledge of other testing frameworks and automation tools
Background in agile ways of working
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP
Duration: Until 2025-12-31 (extension possible)
Location
Malmö (hybrid, 2-3 days per week onsite)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 35 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9521186