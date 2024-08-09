Test Engineer - Digital solutions
2024-08-09
Globe Technologies is on the hunt for a Test Engineer within Digital Solutions to join our cutting-edge Autonomous development team in Jönköping.
Technology is increasingly making highly efficient electrical battery alternatives possible, displacing the need for petrol powered tools. In Jönköping we have all functions under one roof and a flat organization, which results in effective fast work and easy collaboration.
The team in Jönköping has a long collective experience in development of outdoor work tools and robotics, and together we sprint towards new innovations and business opportunities.
Would you like to be a part of this innovative, fun, and inspiring workplace with an open climate and open-minded approach? A place where we value creativity and innovative ideas and truly work with the motto freedom with responsibility.
Be a part of a strong team and join us in developing the future!
The Role
As a member of a dynamic Agile team, you will have great responsibility and mandate to work autonomously. You will be able to work in all development stages starting from idea to final release. You'll have the opportunity to work on innovative technologies and concepts.
You will work in close cooperation with our other development teams in Jönköping within app development, UX/UI, ID, mechanics, system design, electronics and software. In addition to the teams in Sweden, you will also work directly with our US and China office and production sites.
Your main task will be testing robotic lawnmower digital solutions from a customer perspective. Verifying the functions and behavior by continuous running different scenarios. Defining test methods, continuously testing new versions for updates and bug fixes, conducting regression testing, acceptance tests are significant aspects of this role.
A significant part of your day as a Test Engineer within digital solutions will involve investigating and identifying deviations and undesirable behaviors in our systems, analyzing test results, documenting them in a structured manner and reporting the results.
You should appreciate a variation of tasks, both theoretical and practical, and enjoy working both indoors and outdoors.
We believe in working from the most suitable location, whether it's at home or the office.
As a Test Engineer, the lawn is your playground.
Who are you
We value your personal qualities highly and to succeed, we believe that you are driven, methodical, analytical, logical and like to solve problems.
It is more important where you want to go, than where you are currently at.
We believe you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software, Electronics, IT, Mechanics, or a similar field. If not, you have acquired comparable knowledge by work experience.
We appreciate it if you have 3-5 years of professional working experience. In addition, you may have knowledge in some of the following skills:
- Thinking outside-in with customer focus
- Natural talent in finding weak spots and brilliant solutions
- Basic programming knowledge in Java, Python, C# or similar
- Experience in Test automation
- Have an interest in IoT and connecting the dots between hardware and software
- ISTQB (or other relevant certification)
- Practical experience using Jira or similar tools supporting an agile way of working
The position requires that you can express yourself well in English; both verbally and in writing.
About the company
Globe Technologies, a part of the Globe Group, is a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production, exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality, and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks, PowerWorks, and Cramer.
Our headquarters are located in China, with production facilities in both China and the USA. We serve the USA and Canada markets through our offices in North Carolina. Our EMEA office is situated in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center operates from Jönköping.
Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in our industry in the next coming years.
To explore some of our products, go to https://cramertools.com/se/sv/products/robotgrasklippare
The Application
Looks interesting and want to know more or take the step? Send your resume and a short letter describing where you are, and - more importantly - what drives you and where you are headed, as soon as possible. Selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Maria Kroll (Hiring Manager),
• 46 (0) 727-30 20 41
After you applied
We will review all applications continuously, and the position can be filled prior to the expiration date. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
