Test Engineer - advanced systems for the global industry
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka Visa alla datajobb i Nacka
2024-02-07
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
We are at the forefront of an exciting and transformative journey - the development towards smart, sustainable and connected factories. Embracing and driving this dynamic change in the industry, we are looking for a Test Engineer to our solution verification team.
Your role
Our product portfolio is becoming more and more advanced as the requirements for connectivity, seamless integration, user-friendliness and flexibility are increasing. The role as Test Engineer gives you a holistic knowledge of our solutions and together with the team you have an important task to test and verify new and updated solutions. You and the team verify that our system solutions meet the requirements for performance, stability, stress, robustness and reliability.
Some of your responsibilities:
Test planning for system releases
Create test cases based on requirements and feedback from customers
Create/adapt our test environment to enable more automation
Perform manual and automated tests
Report test progress and results
To succeed, you will need
You have a background and education in software or mechatronics engineering and have experience from a similar role. We believe that you have knowledge in Linux and Python. You are fluent in English and Swedish is an advantage.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we foster a friendly atmosphere and maintain a culture of respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and well-being, and we take pride in the support and assistance we provide to one another. We offer opportunities for your ideas to be realized and for you to make a meaningful impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
Further information
Please contact hiring manager Pär Augustsson, par.augustsson@atlascopco.com
, for more information. We are looking forward to your application via our website.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Jobbnummer
8453354