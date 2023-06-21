Test Development Engineer-Furniture department/storage
Overall responsibility is to support product development for IKEA. To lead, develop, and improve development testing in the furniture area storge. Translate IKEA's requirements document, as well as international standards, into practical tests is an important part of the work.
Join us on our exciting journey towards becoming a pronounced development lab, and you get to help shape our new way of working together with: Requirement Development, Business Areas, Categories, IKEA Components, and more stakeholders. Togetherness, lead by example, give and take responsibility within IKEA values we believe that will help us move forward and create a positive atmosphere where people can grow and enjoy every day work together.
What do you get to do?
• The assignment includes an indirect leadership for the area.
• Be part of creating strategic and operative directions for the area.
• Be the point of entry, lead, participate and contribute to development projects.
• Be active and create an IKEA internal network and contribute to planning activities.
• Communicate relevant information internally at IKEA Test Lab.
• Create internal work instructions.
• Contribute to development of new and updated test methods.
• Perform testing, make assessments, draw conclusions, and validate test data/results.
• Contribute to the investment process.
• Represent the area in development meetings.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role we see that you have:
• Being able to work closely in a group of employees.
• Goal orientation and ability to prioritize from a business perspective
• Good analytical as well as communicative skills
• An open mind and have a positive attitude
• Strong networking skills and the ability to build relationships
Knowledge in:
• Practicalities, equipment functionalities
• Product knowledge
Company Description
The product range - our identity" and Range & Product Engineering is one of the most important enablers to ensure that we live up to the IKEA vision. Creating preconditions for range and product development in IKEA to enable better products at lower costs and faster time to market while also developing tools, ways of working and provide IKEA with engineering and specialist competence within a defined capability area.
Additional Information
This position is placed in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest July 9th. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. We are interviewing continuously and will the close the advert when we find the right candidate.
Please keep in mind that due to Swedish summer vacation period, this process might take longer than usual recruitments we normally have within IKEA of Sweden.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Stefan Bertilsson 072 3527003. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Nichole Syjueco via nichole.syjueco@inter.ikea.com Ersättning
