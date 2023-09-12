Test Development Engineer
2023-09-12
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As a Quality Test Engineer you will be working on complex Industrial automation electronics and communication protocols. Fault finding at the circuit level both analogue and digital, testing and setting up test riggs related to fault.
To be successful in this role, you should be familiar with various troubleshooting techniques and be able to support the quality team and other engineers across the world, and make root-cause reports of findings to quality manager.
Your responsibilities
Read schematics and instructions
Trouble shoot using appropriate methods (Function test, Oscilloscope, X-ray, SEM, thermal image and climate chamber, visual inspection)
Maintain records of testing, information and report to our quality system
Create reports
Determine failures
Suggest solutions
Your background
A keen eye for detail and a results-driven approach
Work in team and self-driven
Responsible and trustworthy
Familiarity with functional testing
Thorough knowledge of quality control standards
Working knowledge of MS Office
It is an advantage: IPC-A-610 and IPC-J-STD-001 standards Knowledge, Python, C++ / C# programming skills, solder skills with certification, experience with industrial automation, experience with electronic production, knowledge of testing methodologies
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Sara Perlerup, +46 725 43 01 05, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Kenneth Hultman, +46 703 49 60 95; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 88 70 60; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
