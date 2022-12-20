Test developer with Software and Optics skills
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you also a passionate developer who want to have great colleagues and fun at work? Come join our team!
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by and for engineers. We have created a company where you as an Mployee always are in focus. In everything we do, we strive to create a high degree of involvement and to be sensitive to our Mployees ideas about their future work and careers. Building a strong collective culture with favorable conditions for you as employee and finding the assignment where you can be passionate and develop yourself with balance in life. That is how we do it!
About the role
We believe that you who are applying for this position is truly passionate about test development and recognizes that the role is critical to creating secure and great products for customers. As a Test Developer at Mpya Sci & Tech, you will work in cross-functional teams with an international flavor. Together with your team, you will be responsible for, among other things, for the development, configuration and optimization of fully automated test environments for cameras in large volume production together with our customer.
Qualifications
• Sc. or B.Sc. in electrical engineering, mechatronics, computer engineering or similar.
• Good programming experience in C#, C++ or C
• Matlab or/and Python
• Good knowledge of hardware and automation
• Fluency in written and spoken English
Extras
• Knowledge in Optics is a big plus
• Experience in production is an advantage
As an Mployee, we believe you have great communication skills and you are keen on relationships, both with customers and colleagues. You are positive, organized and have good time management skills. We also believe that you can work both independently as well as part of a team and can display initiative when necessary.
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a progressive and edgy company, in our own way. Come and flourish together with us in Gothenburg and Stockholm. At a world-class employer.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
Ersättning
