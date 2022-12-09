Test Developer To Teledyne Flir!
Do you want to be involved and contribute to a safer world? FLIR develops cameras that are used, among other things, to keep the outside world free from danger and crime. If you have some work experience in software testing and are looking for the next step in your career, you might be the person we are looking for! Your focus as a test developer will be development and testing of mobile applications within iOS and Android. If you want to work with technology at the forefront together with a competent and helpful team, this assignment is for you. We work with continuous selection, submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At Teledyne FLIR, we have a simple but ambitious mission: to develop market-leading thermal and sensing technologies which enhance everyday life. From saving energy, to saving lives, Teledyne FLIR is making a real difference in our world. Our products are used in a wide array of situations to rescue people in danger, conserve energy, navigate safely, provide security around the globe, detect criminals, and protect our environment. We are looking for individuals who thrive on making an impact and want the excitement of being on a team that wins.
As a test developer, you will receive a introduction from a senior colleague in the team who is described as extremely generous and humble when it comes to sharing his skills and experiences. After your onboarding period you will be working more and more independetly and self-reliant.
#
You're offered
• Opportunity to develop your career with the world's leading company in thermal and sensing technology
• At Teledyne FLIR, you get a unique opportunity to experience how cutting-edge R&D, software- and hardware development come together under one roof. We do our research, our development, and our manufacturing
• Friendly culture with a focus on collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity
• A permanent position with Academic Work with good benefits and a fixed monthly salary.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a test developer at FLIR, your main tasks will include...
• Test our SDK platform on mobile applications such as iOS and Android
• Develop test applications and automated tests for mobile applications
• Work with your team members, deliver as a team and have fun doing so
• Take part in test planning
• Work with the team leader and product owner in planning and follow-up activities
• Work with product management to find new and innovative ideas during our innovation days
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• M.Sc.Eng / B.Sc.Eng in computer science, electronics or other relevant field
• At least 6-12 months of experience in SW testing
• Work experience in developing tests, such as test applications and automated tests
• Experience in programming Java, Kotlin or Swift
• Has a great passion in technology and programming
• FLIR works in an international environment and therefore it is important that you have very good knowledge of English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
As a person, we believe that you have an analytical and problem-solving mindset where you are comfortable in making decisions. You can work both indepentently and together with your team, and we believe you have a technical background.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Location: Täby, just north of Stockholm
• Duration of assignment: 12 months, with an option to be extended or turned into permanent employment at Teledyne FLIR
• Scope of assignment: Full time
• The defense industry makes high demands on security, which means that you will have to undergo a thorough background check.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the service be handled by Academic Work. We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed before the position is filled if we have moved on to the selection and interview phase.
Read more about FLIR Teledyne
