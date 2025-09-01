Test developer
2025-09-01
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are strengthening our development teams here in Kumla and are looking for new team members who want to get into the world of cutting-edge radio technology.
For this role you will be a part of our test development team where you will be working with the absolute latest technologies in industry. Our test development is a part of Ericsson Product Engineering Unit Radio, and we have a global responsibility for radio production test development. If you want to work with diverse and challenging development assignments, we might have the job for you!
If you want to work with groundbreaking tech, this is a great opportunity. We're especially looking for the next generation of talent-those who see the world a little differently and aren't afraid to shake things up.
What you will do:
You will work with/in:
* Our extensive test and development facility where we have state of the art RF- tools and equipment such as test benches, RF- and PIM- chambers and prototyping capability.
Extensive software solutions that form our global test platforms back bone.
We utilize everything from embedded software to high level control software.Local teams, international projects or individually, all depending on the situation.
It might be in a development project, integration teams, platform software or analytics teams.
The skills you bring:
* Bsc or Msc in software, electronic or science
* Knowledge in C/C++ and python
* Knowledge in electronics and Radio Frequencies
* Curious and eager to learn and develop
* Excellent communication skills in English. Swedish skills are meritorious
* You are a passionate and eager to bring their energy and fresh perspectives to our teams.
But regardless of what you will do you will work with colleagues who have the best experience and knowledge in the business.
