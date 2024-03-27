Test developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-03-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
What we do
We collaborate through an agile and cross-functional setup including TRATON, the departments Research & Development (R&D), Production, Sales & Marketing and Purchasing to develop the charging system and power distribution on our Battery Electrical Vehicles (BEV).
You belong to the Group R&D organization and be a part of the testing and verification team. Your task will be to lead the testing and troubleshooting of the charging services and integration of software on a complete vehicle level to make sure that the charging for the customer is a non-experience.
Your tasks
As a Test developer, you will be responsible for ensuring that Scania's electrified vehicles fulfils the standard when it comes to charging and meet the necessary requirements. You will work closely with our own and other cross-functional teams to ensure that the vehicles are tested and verified.
•
Key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain test methods for the charging system within Scania's electrified vehicles
Perform testing of charging functionalities in close collaboration with the development team
Ensure that Hardware and Software of the charging system work flawless with public charging stations
Work with external certification stakeholders to ensure that Scania's electrified vehicles are certified according to the relevant standards.
Provide guidance and support R&D in analyzing charging related issues from Scania electrified vehicles
Support sales and marketing and customers with field quality issues related to charging
Qualifications:
Master or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Experience with charging communication protocols.
Experience with charging testing on vehicle level.
Experience with software testing in a complete vehicle level.
Experience with Vector tool environment (CANoe, CANalyzer).
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
What we offer
The team is flexible about the work location-whether choosing to work from home or the office. You'd need to be at the office 3 days per week, and the rest can be done remotely to balance everyday life. The team has a blast and would love for candidates to join. We are a creative, outgoing bunch, driven towards their common purpose.
For Scania, diversity and inclusion is a strategic necessity. By having employees with the widest possible range of skills, knowledge, backgrounds and experiences, we ensure we have the right people and together with an inclusive corporate culture this drives our business forward.
This role promises fulfilling work, a lively and enjoyable team, and involvement in an exciting agile transformation. The organization sets the premium standard in the realm of electrified commercial transports.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Our commitment to sustainability drives our innovation, and we invite you to be part of this exciting journey.
For more information:
Please apply by attaching your CV, grades & certificate and answer our selection survey questions instead of attaching a personal letter (here you can attach a blank document or your CV again).
A background check might be conducted in this process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8570565