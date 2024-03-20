Test Center Manager
Titanx Engine Cooling AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sölvesborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sölvesborg
2024-03-20
, Bromölla
, Karlshamn
, Olofström
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Titanx Engine Cooling AB i Sölvesborg
, Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the company
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
We are now looking for a Test Center Manager, to our new Lab/Testcenter area.
The Test Center Manager is responsible for the independent, safe, timely and accurate operation of the testing laboratory.
Job description.
• Work in accordance with TISIX, the Constant Innovation Policy, IATF 16949, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, as well as existing internal policies & procedures applying to R&D and Projects.
• Ensure the planning and execution of all requested tests, interfacing with the projects;
• Manage sections within the test-center via their respective coordinator;
• Maintain associated methods incl lessons learned, procedures, templates and work instructions;
• Ensure the results from the laboratory are accurate and correctly reported;
• Manage the development of benches from specification through design, commissioning and upgrades;
• Manage maintenance actions, preventive and curative;
• Ensure the continuous improvement of testing capabilities;
• Overall responsibility for the execution of these activities inside the approved budget frame;
• Share experience with and support other labs within TitanX on common or complementary testing activities;
• Deputy Technically responsible in the Inspection Body of Mjällby acc. to ISO 17020. See §4.5 in the manual for TitanX's Inspection body in Mjällby.
AUTHORITY
• To direct and delegate the budget approved resources
• To issue procedures, instructions and standards
• To approve expenditures within budget and approval procedures
• To approve all testing requests and reports
REQUIREMENT PROFILE
Bachelors degree in engineering, 10 years experience in testing of automotive cooling components, and 5 years experience in management of personnel.
LEADERSHIP COMPETENCES
It 's important that you can drive performance and take high responsibility . You also need to be good at Empower and develop people; build effective teams.
Welcome with you application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Titanx Engine Cooling AB
(org.nr 556080-1937) Arbetsplats
TitanX Holding AB Jobbnummer
8555232