Test Automation Lead
2023-01-24
We are looking for an experienced Test lead passionate about creating great user experiences! As a person, you have a genuine interest in quality. You will be empowered to work agile and do continuous testing within the software engineering function. You will be working in cross-functional product teams alongside data analysts, designers, and developers. By encouraging simplicity, efficiency, ownership, accountability makes it easy to collaborate with others to achieve our common goals.
Expected to be able to work onsite Malmö on a regular basis, typically 1-2 days a week in office, the rest remote.
Requirements:
• Proven tracking record of software testing and test leading in agile teams.
• Experience with test automation.
• System Test/Functional test
• Communication skills
Bonus if having experience with.
• Kotlin
• Swift
• Automated API tests
• Automated UI tests
Most important:
• Communication.
• Software testing in Agile teams.
• Experience with Test Automation. Ersättning
