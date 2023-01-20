Test Automation Engineers - Automotive
2023-01-20
We are a technical consulting company. For two of our customers we are looking for embedded software developers with a genuine intetest for automotive.
To be sucessful in this role we see that you have good communication skills and we assume that you communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and appreciate to work in an international environment with different cultures.
You have a strong analytical capability and you organize your daily work in an structural way. You have experience from development test automation framework, software build environment and CI/CD environment. You will develop HIL solutions for automation test and previous experience with HIL/SIL rigs are needed.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Flexible workplace and secure employment according the Swedish labor law.
Full time, long term job.
Company benefits package.
Frequency social team activities.
Fix salary.
Close relationship with your manager.
Competence/skills
In addition to B.Sc./M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar you should also have experience from at least 4 of below requirements:
Experience from automotive software development.
HIL/SIL rigs.
Python.
Vector systems, like CANoe.
Test automation.
Configuration tools as Jenkins, Gerrit, Gitlab
CI/CD.
CAN,Flexray, Ethernet.
Test scenarios.
Requirment management.
Experiences from Agile way of working.
Is a plus if you have relevant experience with
Jira.
Confluence.
Teams.
Is a plus if you have Driving license (level B)
Personal skills
Customer orientation.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Ability to put the end customer in focus.
Team player.
Self-going and proactive mindset.
Social skills.
Organization and capacity for planning.
Swedish as a plus.
We are looking for 1-2 employees for our customer in the area of Gothenburg and 1 employee for our customer in the area of Stockholm.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
