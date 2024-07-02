Test Automation Engineer to Custody Information | SEB, Stockholm
2024-07-02
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Cobol to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
Ready for a challenge? As our Test Automation Engineer, you will join us at the start of our journey into cloud computing.
About the role
As a Test Automation Engineer in our Custody Information team, you will play a pivotal role in establishing the foundation for our test automation journey. Your contribution will be essential for maintaining the quality assurance of our systems and safeguarding our future progress.
Here's what you'll be doing:
• Quality Assurance Excellence: You'll assure the quality of our delivery by designing and implementing effective test automation models and strategies.
• Cloud-Based Structure: Be part of our journey into a cloud-based structure. Your expertise in test automation will be instrumental in shaping our way of working.
• Hybrid Agile Environment: Join our ambitious, competent, and strong scrum team. We work in a modern hybrid agile environment, fostering collaboration and innovation.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Testing Experience: You're devoted to testing, with a solid understanding of test automation principles.
• Python Proficiency: You're comfortable with Python or similar programming languages.
• Google Cloud Familiarity: While not mandatory, familiarity with products such as Cloud Storage, BigQuery and DataForm, will be advantageous.
• Analytical Thinker: Untangling complex technical challenges is second nature to you.
• Innovative: You thrive on new technologies, embrace continuous improvement and think outside the box.
• Collaborative Spirit: As a proactive team player, you value collaboration and collective success.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Innovative company at the forefront of technology
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Agile and modern way of working
• Work-life balance
• Friendly and welcoming culture
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
