Test Automation Engineer to ABB Marine & Ports
2025-02-14
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role you will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division that is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes, as well as OCR and electrical systems for container terminals. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology in large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
As a member of the system design department, you will be responsible for the development and continuous improvement of our crane system integration test. In this important role, you will actively work with implementation of automated tests, system verification, and quality feedback to our product teams as well as taking lead to ensure we work according to best practices within test and verification.
Your responsibilities
Verify our crane system releases by establishing and maintaining an automated system test environment including tests.
Continuously improve our test environment and test coverage based on requirements and functionality.
Develop and improve on automated test solutions and tools.
Work with continuous improvement of our software engineering practices within simulations and tests in high collaboration with development teams.
Expanding your knowledge base of best practices in test automation.
Qualifications for the role
A bachelor's degree or higher in Robotics, Automation, Computer Science or similar.
Minimum two years of test experience from embedded products, process industry, railway or similar.
Capability to work with and learn IEC 61131-3 FBD/ST, C/C++, Python, Linux environments and embedded systems.
Programming knowledge to implement automated tests in suitable environment.
Confidence in taking technical leadership developing state-of-the-art test methodology.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports designs and develops intelligent terminal automation solutions and services for container and bulk cargo handling as well as world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, and optimized container terminals. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. Learn more about what we do at www.abb.com/ports
Recruiting Manager Pontus Klang, +46 722 15 94 09, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is 2 March. Apply today and secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during the Holiday weeks, expect some delays in feedback.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include a background check.
