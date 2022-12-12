Test Automation Engineer/Testautomatiserare
Leoware IT Solution AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leoware IT Solution AB i Göteborg
What are we looking for?
Develop the QA & automation practices and strategies for our software development teams
Write tools and libraries which can be used by other QA/devOps engineers
In collaboration with the agile teams set the guidelines and requirements on the test practices in the development process
Building a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levels
Controlling and managing difficulties that arise in different projects during testing related activities
At least 5+ years experience in test automation
Practical knowledge of Python, Java, Testing functional testing API, Git , XML/JSON files and Experience with Robot Framework and test management tool (HP ALM, Test Rail, etc)
Experience with AWS, CI/CD tools (Jenkins, etc), and Docker
Coding experience with automation framework, tools, and services for web. Experience in API testing.
Experience with data frames (pandas)
Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle, and processes
ISTQB Foundation
Fluent English
We can offer you
Learning and development focused environment with emphasis on knowledge sharing and training
Attractive salary, pension and insurance plans
30 days annual leave, Wellness Plan, and many other benefits
Generous parental leave for both men and women
Start: Omgående
Placeringsort: Göteborg or Stockholm
Language: Fluency in English is sufficient for this positions
Omfattning: Heltid
For any questions please contact Kiran bagadiya on 0762894065 and email: kiran@leowareit.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: kiran@leowareit.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leoware IT Solution AB
(org.nr 559098-9058), http://www.leowareit.com
Sagogången 26 Lgh 1001 (visa karta
)
422 45 HISINGS BACKA Jobbnummer
7249032