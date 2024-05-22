Test Automation Engineer | Mobility
2024-05-22
We are seeking a highly skilled Test Automation Engineer to join our dynamic team in the automotive sector.This role involves developing and implementing tests cases and to ensure the highest quality standards for our automotive clients, with a strong emphasis on automated testing and virtual simulations in HIL/SIL environments. You will ensure effective communication, collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and troubleshoot issues, and contribute significantly to the continuous improvement of test processes and methodologies.Read more about our commitment in theMobilityarea.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering,mechatronics, or similar
Extensive professionalknowledge in C/C++
Experience using Vector products such as CANoe and CANalyzer
Knowledge of communication protocols (Ethernet, FlexRay, CAN, and LIN)
Some years of work experience in the automotive industry
Goodcommand of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Business Unit Manager Håkan Rolin, on +46709727160.
