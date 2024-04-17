Test automation engineer for Active Safety & AD functions
2024-04-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Test automation engineer for Active Safety & AD functions
Do you want to create the future with us? The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out.
At Volvo Cars we are redefining the automotive experience and are innovating to make people's lives less complicated. In the Active Safety Function teams we design, integrate, and verify the complete vehicle solution for our cars. To make this happen we need talented people, who want to be challenged to reach their full potential, on-board!
In the position of test automation engineer, you will be a key contributor in shaping the functionality in this important area. You will be part of our AD/ADAS integration team and contribute to the development of software concepts for the integration of the complete AD/ADAS system.
You have documented competence and experience in SW development in the area of ADAS & AD.
Confident in programming in C, C++, Python, Matlab/Simulink.
Skilled user in tools for configuration management like GIT, Gerrit, Gitlab/Github, and JIRA.
Experienced in how to apply SW development processes to comply with ASPICE, MISRA, and ISO26262.
You need Leadership experience from roles within SW development. You like challenges and operating in a complex network of people.
You will be a key part of forming our Integration team to make all parts into a perfectly working system.
You need to be fluent in English.
Want to know more? We hope so.
We'd love to receive and review your application. To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing. Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
