Test Automation Engineer
Torque Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-26
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Are you a passionate Test Automation Engineer and willing to join our team, developing next-generation autonomous vehicle technologies?
In this role, you will be responsible for building robust automation frameworks and creating data-driven dashboards to ensure the quality, reliability, and safety of our vehicle functions.
If you are excited about autonomous driving, test automation, and transforming complex test data into actionable, real-time insights using tools like Grafana, we'd love to hear from you.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain highly scalable automated test scripts and test frameworks for safety-critical vehicle functions.
Create and manage Grafana dashboards to visualize test results, system health, and quality KPIs for cross-functional teams.
Integrate automated testing pipelines with data visualization and monitoring tools to provide real-time feedback during the development lifecycle.
Analyze system and software requirements to define and implement effective automated test strategies.
Execute automated tests in simulation and target environments (CI/CD integration).
Perform detailed log analysis and evaluate test results, utilizing dashboards to quickly identify defects, anomalies, and root causes.
Collaborate with system engineers, developers, and safety engineers to ensure comprehensive automated test coverage and clear reporting.
Drive continuous improvement of testing methodologies, automation processes, and telemetry/reporting infrastructure.
Qualifications
Required
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25
E-post: napoleon@ultragroup.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Torque Engineering AB
(org.nr 556941-1597) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
10011606