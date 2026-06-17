Test Automation Engineer
Alten Sverige Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
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Ready to shape the future of automotive testing as a Senior Test Automation Framework Engineer?
ALTEN is looking for a Senior/Specialist Test Automation Framework Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg. You will work on-site with a leading client in the automotive industry, focusing on software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing. In this role, you will develop and maintain cutting-edge test automation frameworks, ensuring the reliability and quality of critical automotive software systems.
What do we offer?
A challenging and varied role in a dynamic, international environment.
The opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in the automotive sector.
A collaborative and innovative team culture.
Career development and continuous learning opportunities.
A competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
About the role
As a Senior Test Automation Framework Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and maintaining automated test frameworks for SIL and HIL testing environments. Your work will directly impact the quality and reliability of automotive software systems by simulating real-world scenarios and ensuring robust verification processes.
You will collaborate closely with software development teams and quality managers to understand system requirements and create comprehensive test frameworks. Using C# (.Net), CAPL, and Python in the CANOe environment, you will develop automated tests, analyze results, and drive continuous improvements in test processes and tools.
Your main responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and enhance test automation frameworks for SIL and HIL testing.
Design and implement automated system verification tests using C# (.Net), CAPL, and Python in CANOe.
Collaborate with software development teams and quality managers to align test frameworks with system requirements.
Analyze test results, identify defects, and work with development teams to resolve issues.
Continuously improve test processes and automation tools to increase efficiency and coverage.
Document testing procedures, results, and best practices.
Your profile
You are a senior-level engineer with a strong background in test automation frameworks and a passion for ensuring software quality in the automotive industry.
Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in test automation frameworks, with a focus on SIL and HIL testing in the automotive sector.
Strong proficiency in C# (.Net), CAPL, and Python.
Hands-on experience with CANOe and simulation tools.
Familiarity with version control systems (Git), CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Gradle, Docker), and automated build processes.
Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and testing methodologies.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the sixth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us atalten.se
Please be aware that applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
For any HR-related questions or request regarding a job application, please select the 'Recruitment' category in "Contact us". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556420-7453), http://alten.se Arbetsplats
Alten Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9968406