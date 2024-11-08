Test Automation Engineer
2024-11-08
What you will be doing:
Development and maintenance of an automation framework for verification of advanced driver assistance systems and sensors like radar, lidar and camera.
Development and maintenance of data visualization tools to present test results and metrics effectively.
Manage and utilize databases to store and retrieve test data efficiently
Monitor automated tests, analyze results, and report defects
Provide training and support to stakeholders on test automation tools and processes.
Fault-trace HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) testing setups
What Volvo Cars needs to see:
Excellent python programming skills with an object-oriented approach
Experience working in HIL and SIL environments with knowledge of various simulation tools
Experience working with dSPACE HIL software and CANoe
Experience working with Grafana, PowerBI or other visualization tools
Experience with linux/QNX operating systems
You are proactive and self-driven with great communication skills
Ways to stand out from the crowd:
Background from the automotive domain
Experience with UDS, XCP and HDF logging
Knowledge of Pytest
Configuring and maintaining Jenkins / Zuul
Shell scripting
Required skills
dSPACE HIL software
CANoe
Python
Linux
HIL/SIL
Power BI
Grafana
QNX operating systems
Preferred skills
HDF logging
Shell Scripting
pyTest
Jenkins / Zuul
Automotive
UDS
