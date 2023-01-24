Test Automation Engineer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-01-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Test automation engineer which will be focused on ensuring that team deliverables meets the organizations expectations by creating test automation scripts at all levels together with the rest of the team. As a person it important that you are flexible communicative and can communicate with both technical people and business. The team is responsible for creation of automation scrips on all below level of testing
• Unit
• Component
• 3rd party integration testing
• System integration testing - End2End functional testing
• Regression Test
• Performance test
• Production deploy smoke validation
Required Experience / Competences
• Working Experience within the area of Quality Assurance
• Working Experience with UI automation tools (Selenium)
• Working Experience with with API testing using postman , rest assured
• Working Experience with SQL Hands-on experience working with the cucumber framework
• Experience form working with high level automation language (BDD)
• Experience working with test planning together with the developers
• Experience working with a test management tool as e.g. Xray Nice to have
• SAFe certification and/or working in a SAFe organization.
• Appium(ios, android),Mobile UI testing manually.
• Kafka and Websocket Knowledge. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7372716