Test Automation Engineer - Axis Camera Station
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund
2023-11-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge

, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping

Are you a test automation engineer with great interest in product and customer perspective? Do you like to figure out how to optimize automated testing and to implement it in practice? Now you have the opportunity to work with test automation in the product area Video Management Software (VMS) at Axis HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will work at Medium Solution Test, which is responsible for testing Axis' proprietary VMS Axis Camera Station. This Windows product is an important part of Axis' end-to-end solutions for video surveillance, and we have great ambitions for its development in the coming years. You can find more information here: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-camera-station
We value teamwork and each other. With us, you are encouraged to dare to take on new challenges and contribute to us constantly improving. We want to be at the forefront of new ways of working and technologies and strive for a culture where everyone can be themselves, creative and innovative - every day!
What you will do here as a Test Automation Engineer?
In order to effectively bring new and improved functionality to our customers, our ambition is to continuously maintain high quality of our software main branch. Our automated test suites are vital contributors to achieve this ambition. The role we will fill has a very important function in maintaining and further developing our automation framework and the test suites.
Some of the responsibilities are:
• Development and maintenance of our Python based test automation framework
• Education and support to the development teams who contribute with tests covering their areas
• Trouble shooting of failed tests
• Expand our test automation scope to include more non-functional testing
• Expand our test automation scope to include cloud based functionality
• Participate in improvement work in, for example, working methods, test strategy, automation and test environments
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who have experience in software testing and have good knowledge of agile development methods. We believe that you have a master's or bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent and have programming skills, preferably in Python and/or C#. You have previous experience of testing at different levels, automated and manual testing, functional and non-functional testing. You have good knowledge of different approaches to automated testing, and you can determine when to apply different techniques to cover the testing needs and to avoid flakiness.
As a person, you are open, curious, structured and have a strong interest in technology. You cooperate smoothly with others, you take initiative and drive things forward. You communicate effectively in both Swedish and English.
What Axis have to offer
With us, you get to work with colleagues with expertise from different parts of the organization, which is enriching and facilitates knowledge sharing. There are also great opportunities for personal growth and to develop in the direction you are interested in.
As a company, we expect a high level of commitment from our employees, but not at the expense of privacy. We believe that a good balance between work and private life benefits both companies and individuals.
Our corporate culture is essential - where equal opportunities, team spirit and having fun are key! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting? We go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in yours!
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to recruiting manager Pontus Nelderup at +46 46 272 1380.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-27
Axis Communications AB
