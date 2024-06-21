Terminal Worker
2024-06-21
We are a fasting growing last mile delivery service company, and now we looking to add more members to our awesome team.
As a terminal worker you work for us and our customers in their terminals where hundreds of packages arrive and need to be reloaded, sorted and sent out for delivery. You help your colleagues drivers to sort and load their vehicle and prepare their route for efficient delivery. You must be providing always a helping hand to drivers for their routes loading.
The job includes both manual and mechanical sorting of different kinds and depends on where you work. You have to make sure that the business continues without any disturbance and thoroughly stick to the time schedule of the routes.
As a terminal worker you like working hard and fast, take responsibility and challenge yourself. The job includes some heavy lifting in a fast environment, therefore a good physique is required. Moreover, an ability to work with IT-software is beneficial. we expects a good service and high quality, therefore it is important that you are positive and professional. As a person you are punctual, thorough and spread a positive vibe around you. You are a natural problem solver and love challenges.
Does this sound like you? Then apply for the job today. Selection is held on an ongoing basis as we intend to add people to the pool on an ongoing basis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21
E-post: HR@MOVIATRANSPORT.COM
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
418 37 GÖTEBORG
