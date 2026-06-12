Tendering Manager, Nordic Cluster
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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, Stockholm
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Hitachi Energy's global product group Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service is a world-leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions that enable our customers to build a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system. We leverage our long-standing technical leadership, extensive integration of expertise, large installed base and global footprint to offer our customers solutions with lifecycle value at the lowest possible risk. Our customers are in the power supply, renewable energy, industrial, transportation, data centre and infrastructure sectors.
Our European operations have more than 1,000 qualified employees focused on critical areas of expertise and are located in 16 countries.
At Grid & Power Quality Solutions and Service business in Europe (HBUEU), diversity is the driving force behind our culture of innovation and collaboration. Our leading technology and strong market position enable us to achieve growth targets in the energy transition within current and growing market segments such as hydrogen, data centres and e-mobility.
About the role
We are now looking for a Tendering Manager in a line manager and leading role with personnel responsibility who will be part of – and lead parts of – an international team of 11 people with offices in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The Tendering manager is a member of the Management Team in the operating unit.
In this role, you will combine technical and commercial expertise with leadership, driving and developing the tendering and quotation process while also leading, coaching and developing team members.
You will translate customer needs and business challenges into competitive offerings from Hitachi Grid and Power Quality Solutions and Services. Working closely with customers, our sales organisation and other internal functions, you will identify new business opportunities and ensure high quality throughout the tender process.
You will be part of a team that is passionate about continuous improvement, quality and collaboration. We have fun at work and what we do has a direct impact on our customers, our employees and the success of the company.
Your responsibilities
Leadership and personnel responsibility
Lead, coach and develop employees within the tender and quotation organisation
Line manager responsibility, and member of the unit Management Team
Ensure skills development, work distribution and a good working environment
Be a role model for Hitachi Energy's values in safety, integrity and leadership
Operational and business responsibilities
Understand customers' processes, business models and values
Be responsible for and participate in meetings with customers and propose optimized solutions and contracts in line with the company's strategy and tender policy
Establish and maintain long-term, strong customer relationships
Ensure the right solution at the right time and at the right price, including new sales and upgrades to modern technology
Use tendering processes and tools for managing proposals, offers and risk assessment
Follow up on sales orders in close collaboration with the project management team
Your background
Swedish, Finnish or Danish as your mother tongue and fluent English, both written and spoken
Experience in a leadership role with personnel responsibility or a clear team leader function
Driven, committed and service-minded person who enjoys combining leadership and operational work
Very good communication, negotiation and presentation skills
Electrical engineer with a bachelor's degree or equivalent
At least 5 years' experience of electricity distribution and grid connection solutions in sales, planning, project management or similar
In-depth technical expertise in grid connection
Proven ability to develop and manage customer relationships
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health and wellness benefits
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy – both in Sweden and globally
Courses and training programmes that support both technical and leadership development
An international and inclusive working environment with over 70+ nationalities represented in Sweden
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait – apply today!
Trade union representatives in Sweden – Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås, Middelfart, Vaasa Jobbnummer
9961598