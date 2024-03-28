Tender Technical Lead
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
You will join as an integral member of a diverse team at a time when the demand for our solutions is booming and we are expanding to help our clients reach their environmental targets.
The HVDC Control and Protection Software team is a curated multi-disciplinary team with specialties in control and protection deliverables in the HVDC domain. As a Tender Technical Lead, you are responsible for leading a team of engineers working across multiple disciplines within the Control and Protection tender department at Hitachi Energy.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need future leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
Your responsibilities:
Play a leading role in the delivery of C&P tender submissions to potential clients.
Lead a team of engineers working in the disciplines of control, protection, IT/OT, cyber security, hardware, and testing.
Provide a vital communication link between the tender team and the C&P product owners and technical solution owners.
Assess customer requirements and identify the need for further analysis.
Assist the tender manager with cost calculation, risk assessments, and planning.
Attend meetings and workshops, both internal and external.
Review tender documentation before submission to the client.
Support the engineering team in their technical work.
Your background:
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field, such as Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, High Voltage, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering.
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage.
Knowledge of HVDC technology is a pre-requisite; experience with the MACH TM system is an added advantage.
Experience within one or more of the following disciplines: control, protection, IT/OT, cyber security, hardware, and testing.
Ability to work well in agile project teams and deliver towards common goals with an attention to details and accuracy.
You have a strong sense of quality and are motivated to take on a new challenge.
Leadership skills are advantageous.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until April 25th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Richard Prendiville, richard.prendiville@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
