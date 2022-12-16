Tender manager, Supply Chain
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
You will be part of the Business Unit Grid Integration, located in Västerås. Grid and Power Quality Solutions (G&PQS) technologies provide more power and control in existing AC as well as green-field networks and have minimal environmental impact. With a complete portfolio and in-house manufacturing of key components, Hitachi Energy is a reliable partner in shaping the grid of the future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com/offering/product-and-system/facts.
As part of the Supply Chain management (SCM) team within our unit, you will be administrating and handling many ongoing tenders. It is important that you have administrative skills and commercial acumen in handling suppliers. You will be a part of global team with colleagues from Sweden and India.
Your responsibilities
You will be tender SCM, responsible for the material cost input in our tenders. In this role you will be part of our tender team and the link between us and our suppliers.
You will work as part of our tender team, but also communicate directly with our key suppliers.
Together with our category managers, you will define the sourcing strategy for each tender.
You will evaluate the customer requirements and ensure that they are filtered through to the suppliers where relevant.
You will monitor material cost in the tender and communicate with the suppliers in order to ensure best cost possible
Your background
A master's or bachelor's degree in engineering or business administration is a plus. This can be balanced by a relevant experience.
Mix of operative and strategic abilities.
Good communication and networking skills is key
Interest in the mix of tender/sales and procurement work.
Strong administrative skills.
Experience of relevant role within supply chain management
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply 22nd of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck, helena.rydbeck1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 10 7- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, +46 107-38 54 75.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
