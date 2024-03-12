Tender and Sales Support Specialist at Power Quality Service
2024-03-12
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger, and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
There is a growing demand of renewing the power infrastructure and improving Power Quality globally. By supplying upgrades and services to our FACTS installed base the global Power Quality competence center in Västerås is supporting utility and industry customers to have their systems run 24/7. The market is driven by the need to create stable power networks in an ever changing environment with increasing introduction of renewable energy, electrification of transportation and digitalization as main drivers.
We have an ambition to grow on the global market the coming years. The growth of service business is an important part of the strategy and now we want you join our journey. Take the opportunity and join a diverse, collaborative and supporting team!
Your responsibilities
Drive the tendering process and present a competitive bid.
We work on a global market so it is essential that you are flexible since there is a large variety in customers and offering.
Act as a project manager for the tender team, which will include several engineers and internal and external suppliers.
Derive a technical solution matching customer requirement together with the engineering team.
Tender responsible for the full service portfolio which spans from complex upgrades to service agreements.
Support and identify target cost and price and the winning strategy together with local units.
Keep track of the upcoming opportunities in the tender pipeline.
Take ownership and deliver according to deadline.
Communicating to different stakeholders both internal and external, global as local.
Handling internal risk review process and administrative tools.
Your background
Technical or business degree, engineering background is preferred.
Tender work background or experience with export service sales and commercial setups.
Good at building networks, internally and externally
Good communicative and collaborative skills
Reliable team player with a result oriented working style
You consider yourself to be an energetic, supportive and self-confident person who can handle both ups and downs and manage problems that may occur.
Fluency in English is a must.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before April 2nd! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Christian Ritzén, christian.ritzen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachinenergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
