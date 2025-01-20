Tender and Project manager
2025-01-20
The opportunity
You will be part of HVDC within the Power Grids division in Ludvika and our team Sales & Orders within HVDC Products. We manage tenders and deliver electric power converters and optic measuring devices for HVDC and GPQS applications.
As Tender- and Project Manager your sales work focuses on face-to-face and/or remote sales to new or existing customers. You are assessing customer needs and suggesting appropriate products, services, and solutions. In this position you also provide customer service and support in the form of information on product, price and resolution to issues related to billing, shipping, delivery, complaints, etc. The project manager part focuses on delivery of the above-mentioned sales work.
You are the contact towards HVDC greenfield project and HVDC Service and, on their request, calculate and together with engineers from HVDC Products validate and present system solutions related to the Optical measurement area, in line with the request, and present the offer/tender to the customers. You will also be responsible for the delivery to the above-mentioned customer when it comes to Optical measurement devices To do the above need for contact with SCM, engineers and other stakeholders are needed.
How you'll make an impact
Prepare and deliver commercial and technical tenders to the right cost, delivery time, risks and scope.
Lead a team of engineers and in collaboration with them ensure that the correct design is tendered and delivered.
Work closely and communicate with product management, purchasing, engineers and production functions.
Structure and drive communication for your tenders and deliveries towards HVDC Service and HVDC Greenfield.
Present tender material towards our customers
Continuously work on and further improving our calculations, processes, and quality assurance.
Driving department initiatives
Your background
Project management experience and/or a business- or engineering degree
Regarded as an advantage with previous experience of working with optical measurement devices for SVC or HVDC applications.
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come with new ideas.
You should thrive in a position where you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently towards clear deadlines.
Proactive attitude towards identifying and executing tenders, projects and improvements.
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
A good knowledge of Excel
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Björn Stenberg, bjorn.c.stenberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
