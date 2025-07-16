Temporary employment to Bose Gothenburg - Engineer with acoustic knowledge
2025-07-16
Temporary assignment - Noise Management Tuning Support
We are currently seeking a results-oriented and passionate engineer or technician to join our team in Gothenburg as a Noise Management Tuning Support consultant. In this role, you will support the tuning of our Road Noise Cancellation (RNC) feature, helping deliver a high-performance acoustic experience in cutting-edge automotive environments. Key Responsibilities Assist the Noise Management Systems Engineer (NMSE) with RNC tuning activities and testing: Set up and configure equipment in the vehicle Check and troubleshoot hardware and connections Participate in tuning sessions under NMSE supervision Gradually take over tuning tasks independently with continued guidance
Key Skills Solid acoustics background and strong listening skills Fast learner with the ability to operate computer-based tuning tools Perseverance and problem-solving mindset to manage complex system interactions Requirements: Educational background: Engineering degree in Physics, Electrical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering with a strong focus on acoustics or Technician qualification in an automotive-related field with NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) experience and familiarity with applied computer tools
Flexible and solution-oriented approach to technical challenges Fluent in English, both written and spoken Valid driving licence Based in the Gothenburg area and eligible to work in Sweden
Experience in the automotive industry is an advantage
MSc Sound and Vibration from Chalmers is very suitable
Contact and how to apply This is a temporary assignment during a certain project, depending on how a project evolves, aproximatly 6 month. You will be hired through XLNT Talent AB. This is not a direct employment with Bose.
For this assignment Bose has partnered with XLNT Search and XLNT Talent. Should you have queries regarding this role or the recruitment process, please contact Ulf Magnusson, +46 70 569 09 28 or mail ulf.magnusson@xlnt.se
We apply continuous selection during this selection process, so do send us your application promptly. We are looking forward to your application!
About Bose Automotive
Bose Automotive is a division of Bose Corporation dedicated to delivering premium audio experiences in vehicles. For over 40 years, Bose Automotive has partnered with leading car manufacturers to engineer innovative sound systems and technologies that redefine driving enjoyment. From advanced surround sound systems to cutting-edge features like Road Noise Cancellation (RNC), Bose is committed to pushing the boundaries of in-vehicle acoustics - delivering clarity, balance, and power to every drive. Ersättning
