Temp nanny/babysitting work in Lund
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Lund Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Lund
2025-02-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB i Lund
, Nacka
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies available to work full days in April to support a family near Lund. Are you the perfect fit?
Position Details:
Location: Malmö/ Lund
Children: 5-year-old girl
Schedule: From 7th - 11th of April.
Timings: full day, 08:00 - 17:00
Language: English
We're looking for candidates who:
Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
222 40 LUND Jobbnummer
9160296