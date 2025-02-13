Telenor Tech Trainee Program
2025-02-13
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Welcome to Telenor!
Telenor Trainee Program
Our Trainee Program is an exciting opportunity within Telenor Sweden, offering a unique opportunity to combine strategic initiatives, theoretical learnings, and practical experience. We offer you an exciting year within a fast-paced environment in which your personal development is front and center. By combining your daily work with trainings in relevant subjects, you will build a solid foundation to succeed within Telenor as well as grow as a professional.
During the program, you will have the opportunity to build a strong network throughout the organization, as well as become a member of Telenor Sweden's community for trainees. For the right person, the trainee program will open great opportunities within Telenor Group.
The program runs from August 2025 to August 2026.
Our Tech Trainee Area consists of two roles and is focusing on the IT division within Telenor Sweden. Our Tech Trainees are here to meet the needs and challenges of today, tomorrow and in the future from a technical perspective as well as from a management perspective. Please read carefully and choose the position that fits your interest and profile.
You will challenge and be challenged - are you in? We look forward reading your application! Interested in looking into our Telenor Management Trainee positions? Follow this link!
B2B IT Trainee (Karlskrona)
As B2B IT Trainee, you will play a key role in ensuring the IT systems supporting Telenor's business-to-business customers are optimized for sales, support, and self-service. You will support the team in their daily tasks, promote Telenor's culture within the team, facilitate meetings, and enhance team workflows. Additionally, you will be involved in larger cross-team activities and assist in detailing requirements through dialogue with stakeholders, contributing to the overall success of the B2B IT tribe.
Solution Architect Trainee
As a Junior Solution Architect Trainee, you will work at the intersection of programming, business, and product management - ensuring that our digital solutions are both technically robust and aligned with business goals. This role requires strong technical understanding and excellent communication skills, as you will collaborate with various stakeholders across the organization. You will participate in impactful projects and gain a deep understanding of how modern digital architectures are designed and implemented within agile development teams.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We want to strengthen our organization with the next generation of young professionals, and we are looking for you who recently finished, or about to finish your studies. You have a strong passion for technology and business, with a curiosity about how to align the two to create impactful solutions. You are interested in the telco industry and are eager to dive into the world of digital product development within agile teams. You possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, allowing you to engage effectively with stakeholders within our organization.
At Telenor, we embrace an agile way of working, where you will continuously learn, grow, and improve. With a strong sense of ownership and accountability, and you enjoy analyzing business needs and solving complex challenges together with colleagues. We are looking for someone with a problem-solving mindset, an ability to adapt and learn in a fast-paced environment, and a drive to explore new ways of working. Most importantly, you are not afraid to challenge, test, fail, and pivot as you innovate and create value for the organization.
Your profile:
* Maximum one year of work experience (after graduation)
* Degree in Engineering, IT Management, or equivalent.
Take this unique opportunity and apply now!
Our promise to you
We are better together. Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies. Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life. Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion. Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact Johanna Lagerholm, johanna.lagerholm@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
Good to know
