Teknisk säljare-Processindustri
Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Technologies AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Technologies AB i Göteborg
Technical Sales Specialist - Process Instrumentation
Are you a driven and trustworthy salesperson with big ambitions who wants to take on a new and exciting challenge? Do you thrive in an innovative and fast-moving scale-up environment? Then you might be the person we're looking for as Technical Sales Specialist for Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Technologies!
About
Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Technologies AB offers unique products that can visualize and monitor the flow properties of industrial liquids in real time directly in the manufacturing process. The company was started in 2017 and today consists of employees with different backgrounds and skills but with the same goal; to break new ground worldwide with a completely unique high-tech sensor solution that contributes to higher cost savings, increased safety and energy and environmental benefits for the future 4.0 industry as well as increased knowledge. For more information visit https://www.incipientus.com/
Your work assignments
Incipientus is looking for you who has a solid track record in sales, who is excellent in finding new prospects and leads, and is ready to take on a new challenge in a growing company. To succeed in this role, you have a good understanding of technical instrumentation sales and a passion for scale-up companies. Furthermore, you consider yourself great with people, analytical and able to use logic and problem-solving skills to find the relevant solutions. You take great pride in your work and strive for excellence with drive and endurance.
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
• Are hard-working, love learning new things and are solutions-oriented.
• Can explain technical topics in a clear and understandable way.
• Thrive in a social environment and know how to create positive and long-term relationships, externally as well as internally. Work in a diverse team environment.
• Have an ownership mentality and accountability.
• Have experience in selling technical products.
• Have a relevant technical University Degree or Diploma (Electronic, Mechatronic, Mechanical, Civil, Automation or Processing)
Requirements
• Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing and it's a bonus if you speak French or Italian.
• At least 2-5 years (equal or less than 5 years) of experience within sales. · Background in commercial technical sales in processing equipment or similar technical instrumentation.
• Able and willing to frequently travel to current and potential customer sites across Sweden and abroad as required.
• Able to travel around in the European Union with ease and without complications.
• Driver's license.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
E-post: info@incipientus.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Junior Sales". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Technologies AB
(org.nr 559126-1002)
August Barks Gata 23B (visa karta
)
421 32 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Incipientus Ultrasound Flow Jobbnummer
8429375