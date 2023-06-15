Teknisk Chef - Hållbar matproduktion
AquaFood AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AquaFood AB i Göteborg
Technical Manager
Are you passionate about creating a sustainable future and making sure that all resources are used to their fullest potential?
Join our growing startup!
We are a company with sustainability at heart, which is what drives all our decisions. We have a unique technology for extracting valuable components from underutilized fish parts, which today can be as much as 70% of the fish(!). From these parts we can create a high-functionality, food-grade protein ingredient with lots of potential in various end products, pure fish oil, and fine collagen.
We are now looking for a Technical Manager who can help us in our pursuit of creating MORE food from LESS fish!
Overview of Responsibilities
The Technical Manager will be responsible for researching, designing, and optimizing the setup for AquaFoods' first commercial production line. They will also develop lean logistical flows surrounding the production line. The Technical Manager will be expected to stay up to date on the latest technologies and processes, and continuously look to improve and make our process more efficient, much in collaboration with our R&D. The role will also be tasked with ensuring compliance with food-production regulations and other regulatory needs surrounding production. This is a role that will require a hands-on- and strategic approach to ensure the best options are considered, the right strategies are set up and also executed on.
Some of the tasks that will be included in the role:
• Drafting flow charts and diagrams for the optimal setup of the production line
• Negotiate with suppliers of processing equipment
• Work with the available test bed to fine-tune settings and optimize the process
• Responsible for pilot production
• Ensure food production regulations and other regulatory standards will be met for our commercial production line
• Collaborate with R&D to learn about our process and implement that knowledge to find optimal equipment
• Work with lean-management to create a zero-waste process and ensure efficient production
• Work closely with the rest of the team
Skills and Requirements
As the Technical Manager, you should have a strong technical base and proven successful work within process optimization, design, and assessment of industrial processes. You should also be able to draft flow charts and diagrams needed for scaling up of our process, and be able to implement these drafts into a real-life production line. You should be comfortable working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment and should openly communicate with the rest of the team.
Skills needed for the role:
• Proven, successful work experience in process optimization, designing, optimizing, and assessing industrial processes
• Strong technical knowledge with understanding of production-related logistics (e.g. packaging, freezing, shipment, etc.)
• Strong technical knowledge of different types of processing equipment
• Positive and forward-looking, sharing our passion for creating the future sustainable seafood production industry
• Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment
• Preferred to have knowledge in the food production industry and working with food production standards and legal frameworks
• Preferred MSc in process engineering, chemical engineering or similar field
• Preferred to have HACCP certificate
What we offer
We offer you the opportunity to be a crucial part in building the future of sustainable seafood production! The role will offer you a large degree of freedom and the chance to build and structure your own work days. In addition, we offer you a place in a fast-paced startup where you can influence the growth, tasks, culture and everything in-between.
We offer:
• The chance to see your work and efforts directly creating value and transforming an industry to become more sustainable
• Continuous personal and professional development
• The opportunity to be part of building an international company from scratch
• A competitive salary with an equity package
• Flexible working hours and the possibility of working remotely
How to Apply
If you share our vision for creating the sustainable seafood production industry of tomorrow, and using the scarce resources that we produce to their full potential, join us at AquaFood!
Send your CV to Oliver.Ostensen@aquafood.se
. Looking forward to hearing from you!
If you feel like you may not fit the bill perfectly, we encourage you to apply anyway. We are more than our CVs, maybe you are exactly what we are looking for! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15
E-post: Oliver.Ostensen@aquafood.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan teknisk chef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AquaFood AB
(org.nr 559324-6472), https://aquafood.se/
Läraregatan 3 (visa karta
)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Oliver Östensen Oliver.Ostensen@aquafood.se 0730762899 Jobbnummer
7886298