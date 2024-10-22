Tekniker inom ledningar till Gotlands Elnät
2024-10-22
Company description
Working in the energy industry means that you get to be part of and influence tomorrow's climate-smart society and create the energy landscape of the future. A good working environment is fundamental in everything we do and safety is always at the center. Geab, which is part of the Vattenfall Group, must provide the conditions for a sustainable Gotland and we are determined to make it possible to live a fossil-free life. The climate is our most exciting challenge for the future. Together we can make a difference and we need you to get there.
About the role
We have a common desire to influence tomorrow's climate-smart society and create the electricity grid of the future on Gotland. GEAB is in the middle of an exciting journey of change where digitization and IT permeate everything, here you will be able to actively influence and contribute while existing solutions with high accessibility requirements must be delivered.
You will work at Gotlands Elnät AB, with us you get to be part of and influence tomorrow's climate-smart society and create the electricity grid of the future!
Main tasks
We are looking for you with an interest in working with socially important energy supply on Gotland. You will work with new construction, maintenance and troubleshooting of overhead lines, underground cable networks and grid stations within 70-, 10-, and 0.4-kV electricity distribution networks as well as new construction and maintenance work of public lighting.
Some work takes place at high altitude and therefore it is important that you feel comfortable with climbing and high altitudes.
Preparedness will eventually be included in the employment.
Requirements specification
At least a 3-year high school education with a specialization in electrical engineering, alternatively KY/YH education with a specialization in electrical distribution or electric power engineering.
Several years of work experience in electrical installations is advantageous.
At least 3-5 years of experience as a distribution technician.
Good computer skills and digital way of working.
Driving license B is a requirement, BE and/or C are meritorious.
Good knowledge of both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
We will also place great emphasis on your personal qualities. We value if you are proactive and proactive and always put the customer in focus. Furthermore, you are a communicative and positive person with good cooperation skills as we work closely together. We believe that you will thrive in the role if you enjoy driving change, are happy to take on new challenges and can work independently. You should be a good problem solver and be able to identify, propose and prepare improvements.
Additional information
If you want to know more about the position , contact recruiting manager: Martin Bengtsson, 0767 715 209. For more information about the recruitment process itself, contact recruiter: Catalina Roa Rodriguez, +467000 26 802
Location : Visby, or home stationing may be relevant.
Welcome with your application with CV and cover letter no later than 22 November 2024. We do not accept applications via email, only via our website. Selection and interviews take place after the application deadline has passed.
Union representatives for this service are Eva Jirhem, Leaders, tel. 08-739 50 00. Jeanette Regin, Unionen, tel. 0498-28 50 22 and Patrik Malmquist, SEKO, tel. 0725 756 538.
Working within Geab means working with socially important infrastructure. Thus, many of our services are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security check will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act.
We offer
In addition to helping you shape the smart energy society of the future, we offer a workplace with good opportunities for development. We encourage you who want to progress and explore new areas within the company. At Geab, different professional groups and generations work side by side. We design working conditions and terms of employment to make it easier for employees to combine work, private life and parenthood.
We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and appealing company and strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Geab works actively to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender, religion/belief, sexual orientation or disability. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
Västra Törnekvior 4B (visa karta
621 43 VISBY Arbetsplats
Visby - Gotlands Energi AB Jobbnummer
