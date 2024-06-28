TechOps Lead
About us
This is an employment within Budbee Group. In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Instabox and Budbee - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the customer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans to stop anytime soon. As we continue to expand our product offering to new merchants and geographic regions, our logistical network and operations are getting increasingly complex.
As we expand our business we find ourselves in need of a TechOps Lead who wants to take on the responsibility for the future direction of our Terminal Tech within the Instabee Tech Ops organization.
About the role
As TechOps lead you will be responsible for all Terminal Tech related areas within the TechOps Organization and assist the product teams if necessary. You will lead the work on a global level and implement both global and local solutions in all Instabee markets. You are also responsible for setting ways-of-working and best practices in close collaboration with the local teams.
Reporting to our Global Head of Tech Ops you will work alongside peers who will have the same goal as you, which is the continued improvement and efficiency of the techops organization. You will facilitate growth and learning, this may require you to adapt a very hands on approach but equally important; to get out of the way when needed.
Your tasks will include, but not be limited to:
You will be managing a team who have the responsibility to maintain and develop our Terminal Tech and IT Support.
You'll lead the work on a global level by assessing the needs of Instabee and putting effective solutions in place, driving continuous improvement of our Terminal Tech.
Assist to design an entry strategy and handover plan to support all future Instabee markets
Design, implement and improve Instabee's network and other TechOps related hardware in our Terminals.
Support and guide our local Tech Ops teams
Drive automation in all Terminal Tech related areas.
Supporting the teams in cross-team collaboration and communication.
Assist to establish and implement the technical capabilities Instabee needs to cater for the massive growth in the markets we're active in
Proactively identifying problems and working to resolve them in the fast paced environment Instabee provides.
Continue to build on the great culture of dedication, collaboration and caring for each other, while having fun!
About you
In order to be successful in this role we believe that you will have several years of experience working with Terminal Tech software and hardware. Your title may have been Tech Lead, Team Lead, senior engineer or something completely different. Regardless, you have achieved results by improving processes and possess the ability to make strategy come alive by engaging and inspiring others. That you are well versed in lean and agile thinking is a given.
You have achieved results by improving solutions and possess the ability to make strategy come alive by engaging and inspiring others.
What motivates you is solving complex problems and to really deliver business value efficiently.
Worked in a fast growing company organization with high levels of ambiguity and flat hierarchy structures.
The ability to provide constructive feedback, problem solving and analytical skills, not to mention collaboration.
You're great at making others shine.
What we offer
The chance to be part of something truly amazing and fun. In this role you will have a tangible impact on the way that our products develop and the freedom to try new things and ways of working with your teams. You will work closely with our Global Head of TechOps, and with the local other Instabee leaders who are all passionate about building and improving our products. We can promise you that you will be challenged, pushed to develop your skill set and have the opportunity to work with dedicated, smart and humble people.
The journey ahead is what excites every Instabeer working here today and we are just getting started. Then there is the compensation package, benefits, centrally located office etc. but we'll get to that in due time.
