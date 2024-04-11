Technology Service Lead in Application Management team
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 23783
We are Nordea. We have a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies and our values are deeply rooted in these open, progressive and collaborative societies. As one of the biggest employers in the Nordics, Poland and Estonia, you have excellent opportunities to evolve, develop and move forward with us.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues and meeting our potential candidates.
About this opportunity
Come join an exciting Technology Service Lead position in Application Management Team, Enterprise-wide master and reference data domain in a global bank, leading the daily management & operations for a curtain set of services within the Group Functions Technology Service function.
You will act as a Technology Service Lead for all applications within your service portfolio. You will play a valuable role in setting the strategy and creating the roadmap for your portfolio and you will be doing this together with key stakeholders across the bank. Working with international teams in an inspiring & work-life balanced based working environment, you will have lots of opportunities to expand your skills and advance your career.
What you will do:
* Managing and leading the interface to key Business & Technology stakeholders including ensuring continuous alignment with Technology Business Strategy (workforce, partnerships, standards) as well as with Common Frameworks, guidelines and Tech Standards
* Planning and optimizing the Technology total cost of ownership for own business portfolio including annual target setting and following up on this. You are fully responsible for your financial management!
* Ensuring execution and deliverables according to Technology & Business roadmap observing the priorities, execution structure, funding and capability resource plans across the full value-chain
* Championing technology strategies and creating awareness of technology trends and opportunities
* Ensuring management of portfolio specific & vendor contracts
* Working across cultures enabling an international footprint
This role is based in Helsinki, Stockholm or Gdynia/Gdansk office. This is a permanent full-time role and we follow hybrid model of working. Ideally you could start already before the summer.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have leadership experience and know how to both set direction & challenge the status quo for the greater good of Nordea
* Are role model for collaboration, empowering own team, inspiring the "Can Do" attitude
* Have strong communication skills and good at Stakeholder Management at all levels of the bank
* Are result oriented, taking ownership, reaching out and "making things happen". Basically being customer centric mindset actively seeking value-creation opportunities through technology
* A preferred candidate with an IT technical background enabling the candidate to understand the technical context of the area
* Have strong skills within transformation and project/programme management creating proven changes in complex financial environments
* Have knowledge of DevOps & ITIL principles preferably from working within financial services institutions
What we offer
Our team collaborates with several different stakeholders, and we value our good team spirit. You would join in truly international cross-country team as we are located in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, India and Poland. Many of your future colleagues have technical background and are thinking strategically as we are responsible of financial crime applications and financial reporting for the whole group. We follow hybrid model of working and have flexible working hours. Nordea offers great benefits which differs in each country.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 31/05/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "23783-42402100". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8603534