Technology Scouting Manager
2024-07-01
Alfa Laval is looking for
Technology Scouting Manager
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading-edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy, and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion, and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
Operations Development is reinforcing the team with a Technology Scouting Manager. This is a new position within the OD Technology Office. In this role you will be an important member of a central development team with global responsibility. Your task will be scouting emerging core manufacturing technologies for Alfa Laval in close cooperation with suppliers, manufacturing units and product development, partners, universities, networks etc.
Main responsibilities include:
* Identify technology trends and emerging core technologies.
* Establish collaboration partners and suppliers.
* Long term technology roadmap
* Drive new capabilities development.
The position is based in Lund, and you will report to an Operations Development Managers. The role may involve travelling up to 100 days per year.
Who you are
As a person, you are driven, curious, enthusiastic and a committed problem solver with good communicating skills, a great technical interest and open minded to new technology. Your success is based on a structured way of working in combination with an ability to communicate and engage others. As we work in a matrix organization it is vital that you're a good networker and feel at ease with coaching and motivating not just your own team but also other functional teams to scout new technologies.
What you know
You have several years' experience of Innovation and Technology Development. You have a Master of science degree and a strong technical background in combination with leadership experience. You are fluent in English.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
Candidates will be reviewed on a continuous basis. Please send your application by July 15th, 2024. Unsolicited applications will not be accepted.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you may be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
