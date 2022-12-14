Technology Consulting Controller
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com
NKT is seeking a Business controller who is eager to work in a fast-paced environment as part of our Västerås organisation. At NKT, your skills, ambition and determination will contribute to connecting the world with high quality power cables driving the global transition to renewable energy. Join us and become part of an international organization founded on high ambitions, strong performance and collaboration.
Work as a Business Partner to Technology Consulting
We are offering you to work in an international environment and be part of the management team in Västerås. You will act as a sparring partner to our Site Lead in addition to being responsible for reporting and forecasts.
We want a strong Finance Business partner who can be forward-looking and provide data-driven analysis to support critical decision-making within the management team. You will combine the responsibility of challenging and supporting, and also deliver trustworthy financial information to stakeholders and be responsible for financial follow-up. You will have the responsibility for reviewing performance and productivity and assist in setting up models for portfolio prioritizations which supports the delivery of our overall Technology Strategy.
What do we expect from the candidate?
We expect you to have a Bachelor or Master degree in Finance, Economics or related discipline and 3-5 years of business- or project controlling experience.
We need you to be well structured and organized, used to work in MS Excel but also an experienced user of SAP/ERP systems and OneStream or similar. On top of this, we expect you to have:
* A collaborative Business mindset, focus on understanding the underlying business aspects of the financial information you work with.
* Ability to handle a wide range and different level of stakeholders, supporting them from a financial side, yet being able to challenge the business side.
* Detailed and high level of accuracy around financial numbers
* English language skills, both verbal and written is required.
* Pro-active attitude, strive for result, strong ownership & accountability for assigned areas
* A keen desire to learn, develop and continuously improve your performance.
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest December 13th, 2022.
Tests can occur in our recruitment processes.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Cecilia Bergström, Cecilia.Bergstrom@nkt.com
or +46 761 089 653 or HR Business Partner, Elin Jönsson, Elin.Jonsson@nkt.com
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, +46 724 51 80 18
Welcome with your application!
