Technology Business Management Expert - Stockholm
2025-11-06
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a seasoned Technology Business Management (TBM) Expert to lead the establishment of a TBM Office and implement TBM practices across the organization. The role will focus on driving transparency, accountability, and alignment of IT investments with business objectives. The ideal candidate will bring extensive experience in TBM implementation, stakeholder engagement, and IT financial management.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement TBM processes and practices in line with industry standards and the TBM Council framework.
Establish the TBM Office, defining its mission, structure, responsibilities, and ways of working.
Support training and knowledge transfer to internal teams to ensure sustainable TBM adoption.
Configure and integrate TBM tools with financial and IT systems.
Facilitate stakeholder engagement and change management to secure alignment across IT, Finance, and other business functions.
Deliver documentation, reporting templates, and other materials to support ongoing TBM operations.
Requirements:
Proven experience in TBM implementation and operations.
Strong understanding of cost transparency, IT financial management, and value-based IT planning.
Experience with TBM tools (e.g., Apptio) and integration with ERP and ITSM systems.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
