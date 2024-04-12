Technology Architect
2024-04-12
Why we will love you
You have a passion for technology and innovation, it makes you appreciate the mix of actions and strategic thinking, turning architecture into practice. You have a product-centric mindset, are open to change and get energized working both independently and interdependently. You share and live the IKEA culture and values.
To be successful as a Technology Architect you have proven advanced education in information technology, computer science or equivalent. We believe you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in product and engineering organizations. You are experienced in developing service architectures that are cloud-native, and event-driven and apply an API First approach or have developed services that enable those architectures. You have preferably worked with Open Source and automation in delivering software. In addition, we also believe you have an understanding of Enterprise Architecture and how to keep a technology architecture together across a Service Area in the Technology landscape within the retail business and how to modernize its existing legacy.
We see that you have a strategic and holistic mindset which allows you to define the future state of the assigned domain as well as:
• You will be able to represent and incorporate key cross-functional perspectives - co-worker experience, operational efficiency, regulatory, security and privacy considerations while designing solutions.
• Influence decisions at several levels of the company - from Subdomain to engineering by providing clarity on what tools, patterns, and directions to accelerate delivery.
• Drive architecture work in a technology landscape that has multi-generational legacy products
• Develop architectures in the technology enablement areas of Core Digital Infrastructure, Engineering Services and/or Digital Workplace
• Solve deep technical problems in a landscape transforming with several business models
• Drive common purpose across diverse stakeholders
• Set long-term strategic direction and manage its trade-offs
• Work outcome-led, across application and infrastructure architecture
• Experience in agile development practices
• Experience having worked with domain architecture in a product and engineering organization
• Experience from one or more of the areas of core infrastructure services and public cloud, developer enablement or digital workplace
As a person, you are a good collaborator, have strong leadership skills leading architecture work and work with diverse stakeholders. You pay attention to detail and actively acquire new knowledge, and skills and champion new methods to improve performance in deliveries. You possess knowledge across a range of different technology stacks, ideally applied within a retail sector, and can change direction based on new ideas, approaches and strategies.
Your responsibilities
As a Technology Architect within the area of Core Digital Infrastructure, Engineering Services, or Digital Workplace, you will develop the technology architecture landscape across IKEA and be part of setting the course with sound engineering/architecture through principles and standards that enable guidance for teams. By influencing decisions across multiple levels, you make sure to set and drive the future architecture across both legacy and digital products (at scale). Your personality allows you to balance a common purpose amongst a diverse set of stakeholders to ensure reaching both short- and long-term goals.
In this role, you are:
• Responsible for driving and developing the architecture across design, build, engineering and implementation of technical solutions and capabilities, providing technical leadership, and long-term planning to align technology to business objectives ensuring the best fit within the larger IKEA ecosystem. '
• Responsible for defining the future architecture direction for an assigned domain, the coexistence with legacy, leverage domain-driven design to define boundaries of the products and their respective capabilities.
• Responsible for defining the information flow between products and legacy systems within an area and across the landscape
• Resolving architecture topics in significant landscape changes affecting the sub-domain
• Providing the architecture perspective on prioritizations in a sub-domain context, its consequences and impact to reach the sub-domain strategies and outcomes
• Driving and developing to the architecture roadmap view for the sub-domain as well as driving the execution
• Developing the Enterprise Architecture practices, and architecture guardrails used in product teams along with being a champion of innovation and engineering excellence culture
• Documenting and communicating architectural vision, technical strategies, enterprise solutions, critical decisions, and trade-offs to gain buy-in from stakeholders
• Participating in acquisition activities including technical guidance and assessments from a technology landscape perspective
About this work area
We set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision and operation of our digital products and services through the use of new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace.
At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
In our team, we love puzzles and are always looking for ways to make things smarter, safer and more user-friendly. We all come from different backgrounds and together we enable efficient product development and production through innovative engineering. Of course, we also make sure that our products live up to the highest standards of quality, design, function, price and sustainability. In this role, you will report to the Enterprise Architect for Technology Enablement.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27
