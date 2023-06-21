Technology Architect
2023-06-21
We are looking for an Technology Architect for one of our renowned customers we need an architect with business and technical architecture acumen to support the platform architecture effort. Hence need an FTC for this need for now.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist
• Describe the strategic direction of the platform based business model to shape and define the architectural vision
• Understand and capture the future needs that has an impact on the IT landscape - Evolutionary platform architecture.
• Drive and develop the an architecture that balances current business needs and future state of the platform with a holistic approach to deliver to the INGKA direction.
• Develop what the runway (the big and small steps) that paves the path from the current to the future state architecture with the alignment to the overall INGKA direction
• Clearly articulate the architecture roadmap on what steps to take technically through the IT landscape, where the steps has its described transition architecture
• Understand the gaps, dependencies, trade-offs, and reflect those in the roadmap
• Drive the architecture agenda based on hypothesis-led, product-centricity and outcome-based framework
• Experience in working with web architecture at massive scale
• Knowledge and experience from Enterprise Architecture and how to work.
• Knowledge and experience of engineering using cloud.
• Communication skills needed to explain, share, support, advice and drive actively with stakeholders
What 3 things from the box above are most important?
• Experience in architecting platform based business model
• Driven, visionary, energetic, collaborative and communicative
• Able to manage stakeholders
Location: Sweden, Malmö (1-2 times onsite a week will be required) Ersättning
