Technology and Innovation Coach (Secondary School)
Stift Stockholm International School / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Description/Purpose
The Innovation and Technology Coach supports teachers in integrating technology and innovative strategies, enhancing digital skills, and creating engaging, future-ready learning aligned with IB standards.
Key Responsibilities
Technology Integration & Pedagogical Support:
Collaborate with teachers to integrate technology tools into lesson planning and classroom instruction, ensuring alignment with curriculum objectives.
Provide coaching and mentorship to teachers in using digital platforms, apps, and devices to improve student engagement and learning outcomes.
Demonstrate and model effective technology integration practices in the classroom, focusing on personalised learning and innovative instructional approaches.
Provide in-class support and co-teaching opportunities to model effective integration of technology and AI in authentic learning contexts.
AI-Enabled Teaching & Learning:
Support teachers in integrating AI tools into research, writing development, problem-solving, and creative production in alignment with school guidelines.
Model pedagogically sound and ethically responsible uses of AI in classroom practice.
Assist teachers in adapting assessments in response to generative AI, ensuring alignment with IB requirements and academic integrity expectations.
Provide workshops and resources for students on the effective and ethical use of AI, including transparency, citation practices, and responsible collaboration with AI tools.
Develop exemplars and practical guidance to support age-appropriate AI integration across subject areas.
Professional Development & Training:
Design and facilitate workshops, coaching sessions, and targeted training focused on innovative pedagogy, technology integration, and applied AI in education.
Create practical toolkits, tutorials, and curated resources to support classroom implementation.
Support professional learning communities exploring innovation in teaching and learning.
Provide differentiated support based on teacher readiness, confidence, and subject context.
Contribute to the onboarding and induction of new staff in the school's digital ecosystem.
Curriculum Support:
Collaborate with Programme Coordinators and Subject Leaders to integrate innovative practices and purposeful technology use into curriculum planning.
Support teachers in embedding digital competencies and designing meaningful digital assessments aligned with learning goals.
Promote student-centred learning that encourages creativity, collaboration, and independent inquiry.
Ensure technology and AI integration align with IB teaching approaches and enhance - rather than replace -strong pedagogy.
Technology Integration & Digital Literacy:
Collaborate with the technology team to support the effective implementation of digital tools that enhance teaching and learning.
Support teachers and students in developing strong digital literacy, including critical evaluation of sources and responsible digital production.
Provide guidance on blended learning models, digital assessment tools, and learning management systems.
Student Support & Digital Citizenship:
Support the implementation of a structured digital citizenship programme across grade levels.
Collaborate with pastoral and academic teams to embed digital citizenship into advisory and subject curricula.
Provide targeted support to secondary school students on academic integrity in an AI-enabled learning environment.
Promote the development of student-centred, technology-driven learning experiences that foster creativity, collaboration, and independent learning.
Lead initiatives on digital citizenship, teaching students how to navigate the digital world safely and ethically.
STEM & Innovation Enrichment:
Lead and coordinate student participation in robotics and technology programmes such as First Lego League (FLL) and First Tech Challenge (FTC).
Mentor student teams for competitions, promoting collaboration, problem-solving, and engineering and computational thinking.
Encourage student engagement in STEM innovation and support interest in engineering, robotics, and technology.
Qualifications & Attributes
Qualified teacher with a Bachelor's degree in Education, Instructional Design, Educational Technology, or a related field (Master's degree desirable).
3-5 years of classroom teaching experience.
Experience integrating technology and AI in education and supporting teachers in adopting innovative instructional approaches.
Experience in an international or multicultural school environment is preferred.
Engagement in educational technology communities or certifications (e.g., Google for Education, Apple Coach/Educator) is desirable.
Strong understanding of instructional design, curriculum development, and educational technology tools.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to support teachers with varying levels of experience.
Familiarity with international curricula (e.g., IB) and strong problem-solving skills related to classroom technology.
Child Protection Policy
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school.
Contract:
Permanent Contract (with six months probationary period)
100%
Start: August 7, 2026
Salary:
Based on salary scale
Application:
Last day for application: April 5, 2026
We only accept applications in English and from certified teachers.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write [Technology and Innovation Coach] in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technology & Innovation Coach". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
9791781