Technologist
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Kemistjobb / Lund Visa alla kemistjobb i Lund
2026-06-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak i Lund
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Product Development Centre (PDC) in Lund is a highly flexible pilot facility where we develop new food products together with our customers, as well as carry out in-house validation trials. Through pilot-scale trials, visiting food companies can identify the best operating solutions and parameters for their needs.
Customers run pilot trials in our facility almost every day. As Food Technologist you will act as Trial Leader for these customer trials. This means that you will be handling high expectations representing Tetra Pak in discussions within your area of responsibility.
You will have your own technical expertise within the Alternative Proteins Technology Platform.. In the platform you will lead in innovative, future-oriented projects that support sustainable growth. You will help explore, assess, and develop food technology solutions linked to nutritional's and alternative proteins.You will also collaborate with research partners and external networks to strengthen knowledge and drive innovation.
This position is based in Lund, please note that we are not considering career migration from other countries for this position.
What you will do
In PDC - Lead food trial:
Develop trial plans and protocols together with customers, Account Managers, and other Tetra Pak specialists Manage the trial project and handle the process together with process specialists and technologists performing food analyses in the laboratory facility
Challenge customers with new ideas and provide technical support during both planning and execution phases of the trial
Document and shares trial results
Represent Tetra Pak in a professional manner during customer trials.
For the Alternative Protein technology Platform:
Contribute to both the strategic and operational development of technologies relevant to our Processing Business.
Building and maintaing technical networks through technology scouting, collaborating with research partners and academic institutions
Drive innovation activities through technology development projects and technology platform activities
We believe you have
The successful candidate needs to communicate clearly, be well-organised, and enjoy taking ownership.
We also believe you have strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills. As a person you are flexible and creative and eager to develop yourself further. As our customers and contacts are from all over the world fluency in both written and spoken English is essential.
You have:
Master's degree or higher in food technology, food engineering, chemistry, biotechnology or a related field
Solid experience in food technology, food properties, processing technologies, or related technical areas
Strong knowledge of and interest in nutritional's, alternative proteins and its properties, and food processing technologies
Experience of working in industry within product development
Ability to manage complex technical questions and translate findings into practical insights
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills
Fluency in English; Swedish or other languages are an advantage
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 19th of July, 2026.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact at +3623885380 or rita.necsei@tetrapak.com
If you have questions about the role you can contact the Hiring Manager, Per Erik Wahlgren at +4646365504
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
For those applying from Sweden, for trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398), https://jobs.tetrapak.com/job/Technologist/99650-en_GB/
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9983055