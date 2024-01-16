Techno-economic concept analyst (powertrain and energy infrastructure)
2024-01-16
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Sustainability including climate change are the challenges of our generation. Our contribution is to offer leading transport and infrastructure solutions enabling societies to prosper in a sustainable way.
Decarbonized-fuels, -energy carriers, and -electrification are key enablers for carbon neutral road transport. Using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks, or renewable fuel engines is one important part of the solution and a complement to battery electric vehicles.
We are highly skilled engineers acting in an exciting global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
We want to unleash the potential of technology to shape the world we live in. Do you want to join us on this journey?
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
The team Technology Strategy & Analysis has the responsibility to lead technology strategy and contribute to business strategy for new powertrain and energy solutions. We lead strategic investigations of new and innovative powertrain technology concepts as well as research initiatives and research collaboration. The team initiates and coordinates initial phases of public funding, external affairs and partnerships, in close collaboration with CTO office, our patent department, product planning and chief engineers. Our key function is to support innovation progress with idea generation, idea development and analysis expertise.
You will be part of a team consisting of 6-10 motivated senior employees with extensive background in Powertrain development and big passion for new technologies.
WHO ARE YOU?
As an experienced techno-economic analyst, you drive results, collaborate, build trust, welcome new learnings, act with a player mindset (positive "can do" attitude) and take initiative. You are also excellent in communicating your ideas and motivating others. As you have several years of industry experience you can solve practical problems and overcome roadblocks by leveraging on your technical and economical understanding of our products and business. It is your passion to combine technology, engineering judgement and business to explore new opportunities. You can go into details, but what drives you is the bigger picture.
Other requirements that would be beneficial for this role are:
• M.Sc. in engineering
• 7+ years of industrial experience preferably related to hydrogen technologies.
• Knowledge in powertrain or truck concepts
• Fluent in English
Other requirements that could be a merit:
• Business degree
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop H2 solutions for the future transportation. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow.
WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER
An exciting an important role to enable and understand the consequences of our transition towards a sustainable powertrain. As an experienced techno-economic concept analyst you will be responsible to perform analysis of different paths and aspects in the energy supply chain to the vehicle and evaluate how it can affect future sustainable powertrain concepts on a technical level and on a total cost of ownership level. You are also expected to suggest business models, alliances, and proposals to secure the availability of a sustainable energy-carrier (e.g., hydrogen) or fuel supply to the customer (e.g., driver) when they demand so that they can increase uptime. Your job will contain elements of technology, business, human, politics, and everything else. The work needs to be executed in strong collaboration within the TS&A team and outside the team with e.g., Volvo Energy, Purchase Unit, and product planning.
We hope to see you as part of our team, Welcome with your application today!
For more information please contact hiring manager, Director Technology Strategy Analysis: Lucien Koopmans: lucien.koopmans@volvo.com
