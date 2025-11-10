Technician engineer with mecanical skills
Promoteq i Sandviken AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sandviken
2025-11-10
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Promoteq i Sandviken AB i Sandviken
We are now searching for a Technician Engineer with mecanical skills to a fast growing business in Sweden.
About Promoteq
Promoteq was founded in 1995 and has grown organically from a small startup into a successful company. Over the years, we have significantly expanded our operations, running offices across Sweden, Norway, Finland, USA and India. As a leading developer and integrator, we specialize in delivering top-quality security & defense systems. Our role as partners in this field highlights our commitment to superior performance and innovation.
About the role
We are looking for a skilled and motivated Technician engineer to join our team at Promoteq AB in Sweden. In this role, you will work with hands-on technical tasks, assembly, testing and maintenance of advanced mechanical and electronic systems. You will be part of a small, innovative team where precision, creativity and problem-solving skills are highly valued.
Key Responsibilities:
Mechanical assembly and fine-tuning of technical systems and components
Testing, troubleshooting and maintenance of equipment
Collaboration with engineers and developers to improve product performance
Documentation of work processes and quality checks
Qualifications:
Technical education or relevant work experience in mechanics, electronics, or engineering
Strong mechanical skills and attention to detail
Ability to work independently and in a team
Good communication skills in English and Ukrainian (Swedish is a plus)
Experience with hands-on technical work, tools, and assembly
We Offer:
A creative and supportive work environment
Opportunities to grow and develop within a high-tech company
Competitive salary and employment benefits
If this sounds like you, we look forward to receiving your application soon.
We kindly decline all offers of advertising or recruitment assistance in connection with this advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-23
E-post: info@promoteq.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Promoteq i Sandviken AB
(org.nr 556500-5930)
Västerled 30 (visa karta
)
811 37 SANDVIKEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9595834