Technical Writer to Life Science company in Uppsala
Academic Resource AB Uppsala / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala
2025-06-16
Academic Resource is looking for a Software Technical Writer to a Life Science company located in Uppsala.
The job is a consultancy asssignment for 1 year initially with start 1 september.
Responsibilities:
We produce and maintain customer-facing user documentation that supports products manufactured at all Cytiva locations globally. This position will be responsible for the creation of customer-facing user documentation in a manner that meets corporate standards and style.
• Research, write, edit, review, proof-read, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style, branding and quality, legal guidelines and regulatory requirements.
• Work with other functions (such as product management, research & development, customized products, regulatory, manufacturing and project management office) for the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
• Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new technical documentation for new product introductions (NPIs) or updates of existing technical documentation.
• Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
• Update appropriate databases and inform appropriate functions of the availability of new and revised documents.
• Assist in the definition of development tools and platforms for efficient production and maintenance of end-user documentation and instructions.
Qualifications:
• MSc degree preferably in IT/Computer science/software engineering, or related field; or BSc Science preferably IT/Computer science/software engineering or related field with relevant work experience.
• 2+ years of progressively responsible experience in the writing, editing, and production of technical documentation (e.g., software manuals).
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability in original technical writing, document organization, document reorganization; experience editing others' work.
• Experience in software documentation desirable.
• Experience of SDL Tridion or other XML based Content Management Systems.
• Proficient in desktop publishing tools for example Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
• Experience in HTML/CSS.
• Fluent in English, Swedish is not necessary
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is a recruitment and staffing company for academics.
We have extensive experience in Staffing, Recruitment, and Interim Management within the service sector. Our areas of expertise include Life Science, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources. We operate within the service industry, primarily in Stockholm and Uppsala.
As a consultant with Academic Resource, you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, wellness allowance, and parental pay.
• Employment through an authorized staffing company, which provides greater security as you are covered by collective agreement terms for salary, insurance, pension, and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and maintains ongoing contact with you and client companies throughout your employment, ensuring that you thrive and grow in your role!
• Opportunities for development through on-the-job learning as well as in diverse roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Mark your application with reference number: CTW0525
Contact person: Carin Helanderrekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email / e-mail.
