Technical writer, English native
Aleido Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aleido Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Linköping
, Lund
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At Aleido we believe that aftermarket information plays a significant role in utilizing the full potential of technology and creating great user experiences. To ensure this, we continuously work with creating information that is easy to understand for the end user. Do you have a great interest in language, digital information, and technology? Then this might be the job for you!
What you will do
We are looking for new employees to join our User Information team!
As a technical writer in the UI team, you will:
Work in an XML-based Content Management System with version control and metadata systems.
Craft clear, concise, and user-friendly copy for various digital interfaces, including websites, mobile apps, and software applications.
Ensure all content is accurate, grammatically correct, and adheres to tone of voice and style guidelines.
Perform a lot of technical research, reach out to the engineers to get their technical information and transform it into user-friendly digital content for automotive end users.
Who you are
We are looking for you who:
Are a native in British English and have the ability to write English content to a very high standard.
Have the ability to write technical/automotive information in a non-technical, user-friendly way by putting yourself in the mindset of different types of users.
Have ability to, and equally enjoy working independently and as part of a team.
Have experience of planning your own workload across multiple projects to meet all deadlines.
It is meritorious to have experience and knowledge within the following areas:
In-depth knowledge of British English grammar and language use.
Knowledge of basic HTML/XML.
Electric cars, software development and/or software-based products.
Copy writing,UX writer, product writer, content strategist or similar roles.
We are looking for a curious and brave person who enjoys being part of a big global team. You have an eye for detail and a great interest in the user experience of digital platforms. You like structure and understanding new technology.
What we offer
At Aleido, we look to collaborate openly, build meaningful relationships, and try to see possibilities in everyday challenges. We offer a people-oriented, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment, where your unique skills and perspectives are valued. When joining us, you can trust that:
You've been chosen as a partner for a reason. We want you to speak up and contribute.
While you should always expect to be challenged as an individual, you should also expect to be supported.
We recognise that each individual brings a lot to the table and we want you to succeed.
With our commitment to learning, we promise to generously share knowledge, create opportunities for learning and value initiatives to learn.
We're open-minded and future focused. This means that sustainability is at the core of our offerings, directly and indirectly.
We believe in the value of flexibility. At Aleido we have a progressive remote work policy, and most people can work remotely on a regular basis.
Who we are
Aleido is an international company with a long heritage of driving the development of aftermarket information and learning solutions. Our customers develop complex products or systems, or seek knowledge and confidence to create lasting change, within a wide range of industries including: automotive, telecom, advanced machinery, rail and medtech. We are almost a thousand colleagues in five countries. Together we bridge the gap between technology and the people who depend on it - by making the advanced simply understood. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aleido Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-0638), https://aleido.com/ Arbetsplats
Aleido Sweden Kontakt
Ebba Jensen ebba.jensen@aleido.com Jobbnummer
8696774